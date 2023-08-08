Local Health Department Participating In Algal Bloom Testing

August 8, 2023

The Livingston County Health Department is among others across the state participating in expanded testing for harmful algal blooms.



The state advises that residents living near or visiting bodies of water should be aware of the potential for harmful algal blooms or HABs.



The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Agriculture and Rural Development have collaborated with local health departments and expanded testing efforts to increase public safety around HABs.



HABs are said to form due to a rapid growth or “bloom” of cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria naturally occur in lakes, rivers and ponds; however, they can produce toxins, called cyanotoxins, that can be harmful to people and animals.



In 2022, HABs were reported in 80 water bodies in 38 Michigan counties.



HAB reports are said to be increasing in frequency and geographic distribution across Michigan.



To increase response capacity, the state started funding local health departments to do their own site visits and testing for HABs in 2022. Those participating visit suspected HAB sites, collect samples, test them for cyanotoxins and send data and samples to MDHHS.



The Livingston County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Health Departments are among those participating in the testing project for 2022 and 2023.



