Livingston County GOP Elects New Officers

February 2, 2024

The Livingston County Republican Party Executive Committee tonight elected Brighton Twp. resident Rob Rodriguez-Pelizzari as Chair for the remainder of the calendar year. The position was vacated by former Chair Jennifer Smith’s resignation, effective Feb 1, 2024.



The meeting attended by at-large members, elected officials, precinct delegates and other volunteers. State Rep. Bob Bezotte nominated Rodriguez-Pelizzari for the vacant Chair position; he ended up elected as the only candidate for the position.



Also elected to fill the vacant Vice Chair position was Putnam Twp. resident Jessica Barefield. She previously served as the LCRP’s Executive Director, and now replaces the former VC, Sean Carleton. James Dettling of Oceola Twp. was elected Treasurer, replacing Alisa Davis.



Rodriguez-Pelizzari, 53, said his number one priority is to work with his team to create a welcoming atmosphere for all Republicans to participate.



“With this year’s Michigan’s Presidential and US Senate races to fight for, as well as numerous local races, we must put aside all differences and cohesively work toward electing our candidates,” Rodriguez-Pelizzari said. “All energy and focus on ‘people and personality issues’ need to be steered toward supporting our candidates.”



Rodriguez-Pelizzari has served as the President of 2A Patriot, a Second Amendment rights support organization, since 2020. He intends to utilize the same successful strategy for the LCRP of setting goals and creating an environment where all are encouraged to help meet those goals.



“When people are actively working side-by-side toward a common goal, they tend to put any differences aside,” Rodriguez-Pelizzari said. “I intend to offer plenty of those opportunities for Republicans to engage in.”