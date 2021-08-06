Livingston County Receives Fourth GFOA Budget Award

August 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Livingston County has received another Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.



The County received the award for its 2021 Operating Budget Document which is said to reflect the County’s commitment to meet the highest principles of government budgeting. It marks the fourth GFOA Award the County has received since 2018.



In order to receive the award, Livingston County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The Operating Budget Document received outstanding ratings in a majority of the rating categories.



A press release states the document is an extraordinary example of County-wide collaboration, as every department, elected office, and the courts contributed to its creation. The 2021 Budget Book not only reflects the budget process but also serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations plan, and a communication device.



County Administrator Nathan Burd said Livingston County is incredibly proud to be recognized with the award for the fourth year in a row. He commented that a tremendous amount of time and effort goes into producing the annual Budget Book and the finished product serves as a great resource for anyone seeking information about the County’s budget and departmental functions.



There are over 1,700 participants in GFOA’s Budget Award Program and each is said to have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting while providing an excellent example for other governments throughout the nation.



More information and a link to the County’s 2021 Budget Document is available in the attached release.