Golf Outing To Benefit County First Responders Benevolent Fund

July 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming golf outing will support the Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund.



A golf outing is planned to support the fund on Monday, July 31st at Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to assisting injured, sick, disabled, or deceased first responders and their families. The fund provides financial and personal support for first responders in need as a result of injury, sickness, disability, death and other extraordinary circumstances impacting them and their family.



Deputy Tom Stocker recently stopped by the WHMI studios to discuss the outing and said funds are raised for injured emergency personnel throughout the state. He says it’s for times when insurance doesn’t cover everything and first responders need help with things like house payments or bills due to being off work for a long time.



While the upcoming golf outing recently sold out, sponsorships, and door prizes such as gift cards are still being sought.



Details are available in the provided link.