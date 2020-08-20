Livingston County Awarded Federal Funds For Food & Shelter Programs

August 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County has been awarded federal funds that will supplement local emergency food and shelter programs.



Livingston County has been allocated $21,951 from the Phase 37 Michigan Set-Aside funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county has also been awarded $38,454 in federal CARES Funding. Officials say that equates to a total of $60,405 available to assist with the emergency food and shelter needs of the local community. The allocation made by the National Board is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Livingston County United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie commented that this is the largest amount of available FEMA funds she has seen allocated locally and could make a huge difference. A press release states the local Livingston County board is charged to distribute funds, appropriated by Congress, to help ensure the capacity of the food and shelter programs is able to adequately meet the needs of the community. The funds can also be used to support eviction diversion and transitioning of individuals from homeless shelters to stable housing. The local board will determine how the funds awarded to Livingston County are to be distributed among the programs run by local service organizations in the area.



Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency shelter and/or food programs. More information can be found in the attached release.