County EMS & University Of Michigan Work Out Lease Deferment

April 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A lease deferment agreement between the University of Michigan and Livingston County EMS has been approved.



The University of Michigan has an existing lease agreement with the EMS department for hanger space used by Survival flight but is experiencing cash flow challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A memo from EMS Director David Feldpausch says he was contacted by a representative from U of M regarding the deferment of lease payment as they’re experiencing a significant cash flow shortage as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The memo states the University is hoping to have some federal funding soon to alleviate some of the cash flow issue. After looking at the current cash position of EMS and timing of bond payments on the EMS building, Feldpausch said he and the acting County administrator agreed that they could help with a short term deferment – as long as they were made whole by the time that bond payment is due in October. The County’s legal counsel drafted a lease deferment agreement, which has been sent to U of M for review and approval.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met virtually Monday night and approved a resolution authorizing the short-term partial deferment of rent payments proposed. The resolution states it permits a 50% deferral of rent from the University to the EMS Department for the months May, June, & July. The deferred rent is to be repaid in full on or before September 30th.