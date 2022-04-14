Livingston County EMS Achieves Third Re-Accreditation

April 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County EMS has again completed what’s described as an incredibly in-depth process focused on setting the standards for high-quality patient care.



Livingston County EMS achieved its third successful re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). Accreditation is completed every three years. It’s a process designed to help EMS agencies increase their organizational performance and efficiency, increase clinical quality, and decrease their risk and liability.



EMS staff estimate over 200 hours have been dedicated to the application and two-day on-site review by national EMS experts. The primary focus of the accreditation standards is high-quality patient care.



Project Manager Tod Horner, who dedicated many hours to the process, said that Livingston County residents can feel secure that EMS stands ready to care for them and their family with the highest level of care. He added that local medical facilities can also be confident that the patients they serve will receive exceptional care while in the care of EMS.



Horner said “accreditation represents our commitment to our patients and community. We continuously strive to do our best and we viewed accreditation as another step towards excellence”.



Horner stressed that staff has been key to their completion of the process and he’s incredibly proud of their team for the re-accreditation and believe it will serve as a pathway for continued improvement.