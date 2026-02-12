Livingston County EMS Celebrates New Putnam Township Substation

February 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Wednesday marked the first day of operations for the new Livingston County EMS Substation in Putnam Township.



EMS will now be closer to home for those who live in Putnam Township and the Village of Pinckney, and the new base will dramatically reduce response time to the southwest corner of Livingston County. It’s located at 3260 W. M-36, near the Township Hall and Fire Department.



EMS Deputy Director Amy Chapman commented “The opening of our new EMS base in Putnam Township marks an important milestone in our continued effort to strengthen emergency medical services across Livingston County. This project would not have been possible without the unwavering support and financial commitment of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, whose leadership made this investment in our community’s safety a reality.”



Livingston County EMS’ partnership with Putnam Township public safety was said to be instrumental in the construction of the base and the ongoing collaboration will serve residents well.



Chapman added “We are deeply grateful to Putnam Township for welcoming us with open arms and partnering with us throughout this process. This base has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t have reached this point without the collaboration and dedication of so many along the way”.



Putnam Township Fire Chief Curt Ruff and Putnam Township Clerk Valerie Niemiec commented further: “Putnam Township is excited at the opening of the new EMS Base located on Campus with the Township Hall and the Fire Station. The collaborative work put in by County, Township, and Emergency Service Officials brought forward the first EMS base located within the Township in over 30 years. We look forward to our continued collaboration and partnership to ensure proper response for emergency services to Putnam Township, Village of Pinckney, and the neighboring communities for years to come.”