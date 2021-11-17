County EMS Adds New Ambulances, Updates Vehicle Design

November 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County EMS has added two new ambulances to the fleet and updated their design.



This year marks its 51st anniversary, and the department is celebrating with the purchase of two new vehicles to serve the county while recognizing employees for their commitment. Updated graphics now adorn the outside of the ambulances, with the insides being redesigned with a focus on provider safety.



EMS Director David Feldpausch said, in a release, that he is “very proud of the new ambulance design and the committee that took months researching options and features to help us design a safer, more functional ambulance.”



Livingston County EMS was created in 1970 and while they marked their golden anniversary last year, had to put the celebrations on hold due to the pandemic. The department has evolved from two EMS substations in the 1970s to five stations today. More than 100 paramedics, EMTs, and staff work to provide around-the-clock service and care to the community.