Practice Safe Gatherings Memorial Day Weekend

May 22, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



County officials are advising residents to continue safe steps while gathering with others this holiday weekend. At yesterday’s press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that effective immediately, she was allowing small gatherings of no more than 10 people, provided they wear face coverings when indoors and maintain social distancing guidelines.



Livingston County Emergency Management and the Livingston County Health Department, in a release, point out that now more than ever, individual actions impact the health and safety of others. Together they are sharing a series of tips and reminders to help residents come out of Memorial Day weekend as healthy as they entered it: Keep the gatherings small and under 10 people; meet outside; stay at least 6 feet apart; wash or sanitize hands often; wear masks if possible; and do not share food, drinks, or other items. Everyone should bring their own snacks or serve food with single serving utensils. If you do choose to meet indoors, do so in a large space and make sure it is cleaned and disinfected before and after the gathering. If possible, choose activities that present lower risk for coming within another’s 6-foot space. And if you choose to travel this weekend, buckle up, follow speed limits, and don’t drink and drive.



By following these tips, Emergency management and the health department believe residents can continue to do their part in slowing the spread and protecting their families and community.