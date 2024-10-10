Local Candidate Write-In Campaigns In November General Election

October 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As voters start receiving absentee ballots and prepare to cast their votes in the November General Election, there are write-in candidate races in some local communities to be aware of.



In Genoa Township, the write-in candidates include Bill Rogers who is challenging Kevin Spicher for the supervisor seat. The other two are Terry Croft and Jeff Dhaenens who are seeking trustee seats. All three currently serve on the board but were unseated in the August Primary Election.



In Howell Township, the two write-in candidates are Harold Melton and Jeff Smith. They also currently serve on the board and were the low vote-getters in the Primary.



In the Village of Fowlerville for a partial term, James Michael Hardenbrook is running as a write-in for a trustee seat. He also currently serves on the Council.



For the Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education, Luke Aaron Downing is running as a write-in candidate.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI that voters need to make sure they fill in the box next to the blank line available for a write-in candidate, and write in the candidate’s name on the blank line. That must be done in order for a vote to be counted.



When it comes to spelling, Hundley said the spelling variations of a name that are going to count for a candidate are at the discretion of the bi-partisan County Board of Canvassers. She stressed that it is bi-partisan and consists of two Republicans and two Democrats. Hundley said the canvassers will determine if the spelling is close enough and they can tell the intent of the voter is that for a particular candidate.



Information on all of the candidates, races, and proposals is available on the County Clerk’s webpage. That link is provided.