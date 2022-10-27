Local Voters Encouraged To Get Absentee Ballots Returned

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With less than two weeks to go until the November 8th General Election, Livingston County residents choosing to vote absentee are advised to hand-deliver their ballots to avoid any potential postal delays.



Voters are advised to deliver absentee ballots directly to their local clerk’s office during business hours to avoid delays. All jurisdictions in the county also have ballot drop-boxes that are located on city or township property. If on a permanent absentee list, voters should have already received their ballots. If not, they should follow up with their local clerk.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says they encourage voters to vote how they’re most comfortable - whether absentee or in person. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8pm on Election Day to be counted. For those voting in person, polls are open from 7am to 8pm.



Hundley noted that the absentee ballot process is secure in Livingston County and all ballots that are validly cast will be processed by absentee voter counting boards on Election Day.



Hundley recommends that voters also track their absentee ballots to make sure they’re received on the Michigan Voter Information Center – www.Michigan.gov/vote. Information for voters is also available on the county clerk’s elections page. That link is provided.



Statewide, more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 771,967 have been submitted.



In Livingston County, Elections Coordinator/Deputy Clerk Joe Bridgman told WHMI 44,942 absentee ballots were sent out and 21,117 have been received back – marking a 46.99% return rate as of mid-week. Bridgeman says they usually see 80%-plus returned – which suggests that people may have not made up their minds yet.



In Genoa Township, Clerk Polly Skolarus is also reaching out and asks that voters return their absentee ballots sooner than later. She said they’ve issued 5,500 absentee ballots and only have 47% returned.



Photo: Brighton Township.