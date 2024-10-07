Voters Encouraged To "Make A Plan" Ahead Of General Election

October 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is working to educate voters ahead of the November General Election.



Heavy turnout is expected and there are a number of proposals and local races on the ballot, as well as candidate write-in campaigns in some communities.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says absentee ballots have been delivered to all local clerk offices and are available if voters are in an office and requesting them. She said her understanding is that most jurisdictions have done their bulk mailing of absentee ballots.



Hundley strongly encourages local voters to “make a plan” to assist in the smooth administration of elections. While registration can take place up to and on Election Day, Hundley says that is not efficient as local clerks are busy managing their precincts so it really helps if voters make a plan.



Hundley voters should check their registration, know where they are registered to vote, where their early voting site is, and where their election day precinct is. She noted it’s a long ballot and a big election with a lot of contests, and voters can also view sample ballots and brush up on races.



Hundley said all of that information can be accessed online via both the Livingston County Clerk’s website and the Michigan Voter Information Center. Both links are provided.



Hundley noted her office has been spending a lot of time taking calls from voters who have questions about where they are registered and absentee ballots and they are always there to assist but there is a lot of information available online.



WHMI will continue providing educational updates from Hundley throughout the month of October, as the General Election draws near.