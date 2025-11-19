Livingston County Earns Fourth Straight Top Workplace Recognition

November 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



For a fourth consecutive year, Livingston County is named one of the Top Workplaces by the Detroit Free Press.



According to a release, the designation is based solely on employee feedback, and is a badge of honor for the County.



With over 700 employees serving within 18 departments, 5 elected offices, and 5 Courts, the County's top priority is providing effective and efficient services that improve the quality of life for all of our residents, according to the release.



Winners of the “Top Workplaces” designation were determined through the results of an anonymous employee engagement survey compiled by research firm Energage.



The survey analyzes job satisfaction and engagement of employees along with the values and organizational health of the company. Livingston County is honored to provide a culture that values its dedicated public servants and amplifies their talents.



