Livingston County E-Waste Collection Event Saturday

July 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents looking to get rid of old electronic items can take advantage of an event this weekend.



County residents and small businesses (defined as under ten employees) will have an opportunity to drop off a variety of items including computers, TVs, cameras, phones, stereos, printers, laptops and other related electronic equipment for recycling.



The E-Waste collection event will take place this Saturday from 9am until 1pm at the Livingston County Road Commission at 3535 Grand Oaks Drive in Howell. Officials say there is no cost and no appointments are necessary.



It is a rain or shine event, made possible through Livingston County's Solid Waste Program.



For questions or additional information, contact the Livingston County Drain Commissioner Office at 517-546-0040 or visit the provided link.