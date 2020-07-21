Popular Livingston County Democrats Fundraiser Moving Online

July 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



It’s happening a little later than normal, but a long-running fundraiser for Livingston County Democrats will be taking place, now virtually.



The Winans Dinner fundraiser has been traditionally held in the spring, but this year’s 37th installation of the event will be taking place over Zoom on August 23rd.



While the dinner is off the menu this year, Livingston County Democrats have added some new touches to the fundraiser, and have lined up some special guests. 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and United States Senator Gary Peters are scheduled to join.



Billy Mack of the Juke Joint Johnnies will entertain with a couple songs, and participants will also hear the debut of an original campaign jingle composed for Livingston Dems by Nick Antonelli of Farmington Hills. Antonelli is a graduate of the Berkley School of Music in Boston. There will also be an online program and a silent auction, with all items online and available for viewing before the event. Anyone with an item to donate for the auction can drop it off at the Democrat’s office, located at 8028 Grand River in Brighton.



Tickets for this online event are now available, and a link to join the party will be emailed out on the day of the fundraiser. Tickets are $75 through August 6th, and $85 after. All proceeds benefit Livingston County Democrats. A link to purchase is below.