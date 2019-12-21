Livingston County Democrats Donate Thousands Of Meals For Needy

December 21, 2019

Livingston County families who are struggling to put food on the table will have a little something extra this holiday season, thanks to the efforts of Livingston County Democrats.



Democratic Party members who attended the party’s annual holiday party donated cash, checks, and non-perishable food to Gleaners Community Food Bank that will provide around 4,525 meals for those in need. That’s based on a formula that every four pounds of donated food translates into three meals and every $1 feeds a person for a day, or three meals. Donating to Gleaners is an annual tradition for local Democrats, who say compassion for others is a core value. It’s said to be part of a tradition of community involvement that includes more than 25 years of participation in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway roadside clean-up program, participation in OLSHA’s annual Walk for Warmth, and donation to Livingston Educational Service Agency’s backpacks for students program.



On-line donations to Gleaners are still being accepted and can be made through the link posted. (JM)