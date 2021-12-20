Local Democrats' Annual Holiday Food Drive Ends Tuesday

December 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Time is running out to help support an annual food drive held by Livingston County Democrats.



Each year, the Livingston County Democratic Party makes a holiday contribution to Gleaners Community Food Bank. This year’s donation drive runs through Tuesday and has a goal of $3,500. If they reach that goal, that will top the $3,400 they raised in 2020. That money, on top of an additional 65 pounds of food that was donated, helped provide over 12,000 meals to Livingston County residents in need.



The local Democratic Party is one of 40 partners that helped Gleaners in providing a total of 2.3-million pounds of food to local families over the past year. Their Shared Harvest Pantry, Fresh market, and mobile pantries directly provided food to nearly 8,000 children, 8,000 senior citizens, and 14,000 families in total.