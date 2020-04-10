Third COVID-19 Death Reported In Livingston County

April 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A third Livingston County resident has died from COVID-19.



The Livingston County Health Department tells WHMI the individual was an elderly woman who had underlying medical conditions. There are now 196 confirmed cases locally, according to the most recent numbers reported. That marked an increase of 15 cases since Thursday.



The number of total confirmed cases in Michigan is 22,783, with 1,281 deaths. The number of daily confirmed cases stood at 1,279. The daily number of deaths was 205 - the state's highest daily toll since the pandemic began.



A temporary hospital for coronavirus patients opened today at the TCF Center in Detroit to help ease the pressure on health care providers. Despite the rising death toll, hospitals in hard-hit southeastern Michigan have been expressing optimism about their caseloads. As a result, Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan hasn’t opened a temporary hospital as planned. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order through April 30th. She says the spike in deaths shows “we are not out of the woods yet.”