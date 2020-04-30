County Extends Emergency COVID-19 Employment Provisions

April 30, 2020

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met virtually Monday night and approved a resolution extending additional and/or modified temporary emergency employment provisions in response to the COVID-19 crisis.



The board previously approved pay provisions and tele-work for employees related to COVID-19. The resolution extends those provisions, in keeping with the Governor’s extended Stay Home order through May 15th. HR and Labor Relations Director Jennifer Palmbos explained the move maintains temporary status quo. She says the pay provisions are for employees mandated to stay at home - not the majority of county employees. She said it covers around 138 primarily from the building inspection department and LETS bus service who can’t work from home. The resolution also extends temporary emergency tele-commuting provisions allowing about 79 employees to work from home full time.



Commissioner Wes Nakagiri was the lone vote in opposition and commented that the state has started furloughing employees. Nakagiri said he was not comfortable paying employees not tele-communicating who are essentially staying home as their contribution to COVID mitigation and don’t have assignment - especially when unemployment benefits are available. Nakagiri said he felt it was not appropriate for county taxpayers to spend money on something they don’t need to, and thus he would not be supporting the resolution.



Acting County Administrator Cindy Catanach clarified they have 138 employees mandated to stay home. Catanach stated the majority of those are from non-general fund departments, meaning LETS drivers and building officials. She says both departments have a sufficient balance to cover those employees for the duration of this. Catanach said the other employees in general fund departments are part-time employees like the animal shelter, kennel assistance and special deputies at the Sheriff’s Office that are just 8 hours a month.



Meanwhile, Commissioner Bob Bezotte questioned if the county planned to offer any type of extra compensation for first responders and essential personnel who continue to work. Catanach said they’re monitoring what’s happening on a statewide level and communicating with officials but are basically waiting and watching to evaluate the full scope of the event and how it impacts the county as a whole. Catanach added it’s under consideration and they’re watching what other counties are doing but the majority have not offered any type of hazard pay or special pay. She said once they’re back to regular hours they can see if there’s something the county could provide that doesn’t have a financial impact such as a leave or something to that effect but it’s really something they’ll have to visit once things get back to normal. Additionally when asked, Catanach and Palmbos said they were not aware of any county first responders that have tested positive for COVID-19.