Livingston County Courts Issue COVID-19 Protocols

March 13, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





The Livingston County Courts are implementing screening protocols in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



Trial Court Administrator Robert Sacharski issued a notice saying they are working closely with the Michigan Supreme Court, the State Court Administrative Office, and other state and local organizations to respond to the recent public health emergency. Sacharski says their top priority is to ensure the health and welfare of all Court employees as well as the public while maintaining operations in an effective and efficient manner so that all essential services to the public are performed.



Thus, effective immediately, individuals entering any Livingston County Courthouse must advise the Court Security Officer prior to entering the screening area if they have been in China, South Korea, Iran or any European country in the last 14 days. They must also disclose if they reside or have had close contact with someone who has been in one of those countries or with someone who has traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission. Also included are any persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency and those who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Anyone who falls within those criteria or who have fever, cough or shortness of breath, will be denied entry to the facility. Sacharski says the restrictions will remain in place temporarily until it is determined to be safe to remove them.



You’ll find additional details and instructions for jurors, or those who may have business in the Judicial Center, in the documents attached below.