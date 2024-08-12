Guided Tours Of Livingston County’s Historic Courthouse

August 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: Sold Out.



Area residents are invited to take a walk through history and explore the historic Livingston County courthouse in downtown Howell during upcoming guided tours.



Livingston County’s Register of Deeds Office is inviting residents to walk through 135 years of history with them on Sunday, September 8th with a guided tour of the County’s Courthouse.



The tours take place during Howell’s popular Farmer’s Market, which is said to be the perfect opportunity to spend an hour walking through the Courthouse’s four unique floors.



Register of Deeds Chief Deputy Brandon Barefield will be leading the two tours and sharing the building’s history with participants. He’ll provide interesting details about the building’s past, saying “We have a beautiful historic landmark in the center of our downtown. I enjoy having the opportunity to share its history with our community”.



There are two tours planned; the first will start at 10 a.m. and the second is scheduled to begin at noon. 30 spots are open for each tour and registration is required. To save a spot, visit the provided link and complete the registration form. Those who do attend are reminded to wear comfortable walking shoes.