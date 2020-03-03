Local Health Officials Preach Coronavirus Preparedness, Not Panic

March 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King/News@whmi.com





Local health officials are encouraging preparedness when it comes to the coronavirus.



An update on the emerging outbreak was delivered to the General Government & Health and Human Service Committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners on Monday night. To date, there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan. Health officials are refraining from generalizing it as coronavirus as there many different types of that virus, while COVID-19 is the specific strain at the heart of the current pandemic. It was noted that 2009’s H1N1, aka the swine flu, was the last pandemic because most people hadn’t had exposure to it.



Deputy Health Officer & Personal Preventive Health Services Director Elaine Brown told commissioners COVID-19 is the same in that it’s a novel strain that humans have not had exposure to, so basically everyone is susceptible to it. There’s no specific treatment and no vaccine. Brown said one is currently being developed but clinical trials need to take place so it will be awhile before it’s available to the general population. Brown commented that testing was initially limited but is now becoming more available and ramping up, so people will probably see more cases due to increased testing.



Brown says there are no confirmed state cases but six individuals were tested and all came back negative. She noted there have been over 360 persons who are or have been under investigation – meaning they had an exposure, were monitored for 14 days and were well afterward. Brown some are still under investigations but the majority passed that 14 day period. She noted treatment is based on what symptoms a person is having and there is only a small percentage that gets very ill, which includes the most vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions. Brown says symptoms typically develop 2 to 14 days after exposure and include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Symptoms range from mild to severe illness but can result in death. She says COVID-19 is spread by coughing and sneezing and close contact, thus good hygiene is being recommended and general universal precautions.



Brown assured the local health department is staying current on all recommendations as to what they should follow if anyone is identified as a person under investigation, as well as what people can do to protect themselves. She says their message is preparedness for the general public, individuals, homes and schools as the outbreak continues to spread throughout the US. Brown says people are encouraged to follow universal precautions such as washing hands with soap and water; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; sneeze or cough into your elbow or a tissue; avoid contact with sick people; stay home if you’re sick and contact your healthcare provider.



Brown says it’s an evolving situation and the Health Department has been in communication with local schools and will be meeting with superintendents this week to make sure they’re prepared in case of any state or local outbreak. Brown says they’re also contacting local units of government and various other partners to offer preparedness guidance to keep commerce and services going in case there is a large scale outbreak. She stressed the community doesn’t need to panic at this point - just use good universal precautions and keep themselves as healthy as possible. She further addressed the use of face masks as the department has been fielding questions. Brown says if you are sick, then using a face masks helps because it helps prevent spread to others but for those who are well, it will not prevent someone from becoming sick. She says they do not recommend that people go out and buy face masks because those need to be saved for people working in the healthcare industry and those working with patients who are sick with respiratory illnesses.



The Health Department has created a new page on its website at www.LCHD.org with information that is updated daily for the general public, businesses and schools. The link is provided.