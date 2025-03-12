Livingston County Continuing Free Diaper Giveaway This Afternoon

March 12, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Eligible households in Livingston County can get free diapers this afternoon.



The Free Diaper Program will be distributing free diapers from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 E Grand River Ave.



“Eligible households are only able to receive diapers for 4 months in a row during a 12-month period,” according to their website. “This begins with the first package received after Oct. 1, 2024.”



The program is being offered through a partnership with the Monroe County Opportunity Program.



Proof of residency is required. The person receiving the diapers must live in the same home as the child, and the child must be under 18, officials said.



Officials said those with questions can call the Monroe County Opportunity Program 734-241-2775.



(photo credit: Livingston County Health Department via Facebook)