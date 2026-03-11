Vets Upset Livingston County Board to Reduce Millage Request

March 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is quietly working to maintain its voter-approved millage for veterans, rather than increasing it as requested, and move it out to the November election – bypassing the Veteran Services Committee, according to some members.



Action came during a tension-filled Finance and Asset Management or FAM Committee meeting on Monday night - with no such item listed on the original agenda and the established committee process allegedly being bypassed. The revised agenda and packet came out later Monday morning to commissioners, but was not released to the public.



In 2014, voters approved a dedicated millage for Livingston County Veteran Services.



The Veterans Committee passed a specific resolution for millage language to be placed on the August ballot. Vice Chair Joe Riker said instead of allowing that proposal to be debated openly, Commissioner Wes Nakagiri (as FAM Chair) has unilaterally rewritten the department’s request to lower the rate and move it to November.



Of note: Veteran Services has never levied the full millage amount, and what it’s proposing is the same amount as 2022; point-1127-mills.



The resolution Nakagiri authored and put forward is for point-1117-mills. His resolution was approved 6-3 - with Commissioners Jay Gross, Dave Domas, and Roger Deaton opposed.



In a statement to WHMI News, Nakagiri said "the initial resolution requested a millage rate that is higher than the current Headlee amendment, rolled back millage rate. The Headlee amendment has rolled back the current maximum allowable millage to 0.1117 mils. The initial resolution requested a maximum allowable 0.1127 mils. Thus, I edited the request to 0.1117 mils."



"That there is controversy regarding a 0.001 mil difference is surprising given that the Board of Commissioners currently assesses only 0.0918 out of the maximum allowable 0.1117 mils. This provides taxpayers with an 18% savings while still meeting the needs of Livingston County veterans and their families. It is worth noting that our Veterans Services Department has been recognized as one of the best in Michigan," Nakagiri added.



A separate resolution for the county to only allow millage election requests on November ballots was also approved – again with Commissioners Jay Gross, Dave Domas, and Roger Deaton opposed, along with Doug Helzerman.



It’s being alleged Nakagiri intentionally kept the millage item off the agenda - which some believe is to make sure the August deadline passes without a vote. There is already an August election, thus there would not be any additional costs. It’s also deemed more favorable as it gives assessors more time for the tax rolls.



Further, it’s being argued that Nakagiri is abusing his authority over the agenda and that board conduct is not in the public's best interest with decisions allegedly being made behind the scenes without the public being present – raising additional concerns about potential violations of the Open Meetings Act.



Livingston County Veteran Services Director Ramon Baca spoke out at call to the public during the meeting.



Baca asserted the resolution submitted by Nakagiri is “nowhere close to the resolution that our Veterans Committee and I drafted, with guidance from County legal counsel, and submitted through the proper channels, in the proper timeline”.



Baca stated that Nakagiri disagreed with the language of the resolution and informed him that he would not include it unless it was changed to meet his preferences, and did not allow the normal governmental process to play out. Baca stressed that he has “no issue with Mr. Nakagiri having an opposing viewpoint. That is absolutely his right. Reasonable people can disagree, and that is part of what makes our system work. But removing the ability for the Veterans Committee and myself to have our recommendations even heard by the full board—that is where my grievance lies”.



Baca went on to say that Nakagiri not only spearheaded an effort to lower the current millage - in case the department ever requires the full amount - but also took a “particularly strong interest” in determining when the proposal will appear on the ballot. He said they just want their resolution and recommendations to move forward through the normal process, to ensure that the “veterans of this county are represented fairly and transparently”.



Riker told WHMI "It is my understanding this is the first time a Commissioner has unilaterally rewritten a department’s millage resolution, disregarding the time and expertise of the Veterans Committee….and attempting to force through a version of a millage that was never approved by the Veterans Committee undermines the integrity of the Board as a whole."



Riker characterized everything as a "slap in the face" to the committee and the Director of Veterans Services that disregards the expertise of the Veterans Committee. Regarding professional conduct and oversight, he commented that “rewriting our request without negotiation is not 'oversight'—it is the definition of micromanagement." Riker stressed this isn't just about a ballot date but about respect for the 10,000 veterans in the county – respecting the process and people appointed to serve them.



Riker went on to say “A Board Chair is not a monarch; they possess no more individual power than any other member of the Board, but Wes seems to think he as chair of the FAM committee, holds all power and if the boards rules state that a chair does in fact, we have a fundamental issue and the Commissioners need to evaluate and change the authority of the Chair." When it comes to the impact on local veterans, Riker said “the law may not mandate they take our recommendations, but the veterans and of this county certainly expect them to respect the process and the people (veterans committee) appointed by them (commissioners) to serve them (Veterans)." Riker added “This 'new Wes process' of purposely not bringing the Veterans Committee Resolution to the table to be discussed is a disservice to the 10,000 veterans who call Livingston County home."



Marion Township resident and VETLIFE Founder Joshua Parish is also speaking out – saying he felt “deeply disappointed” leaving the meeting. He previously held multiple positions in the Livingston County Department of Veteran Affairs - notably when the County was facing a general fund budget deficit. Thus, Parish was asked to draft ballot language for the dedicated millage for veteran services – which voters overwhelmingly approved.



Parish told WHMI the following:



“Last night I attended the Livingston County Board of Commissioners meeting, where the board voted to reduce funding tied to the Dedicated Veterans Millage that supports our local Department of Veterans Affairs office. As someone who has worked directly in that office, I left the meeting deeply disappointed.



In 2013, when I was working for the Livingston County Department of Veterans Affairs, the Board of Commissioners came to me during a time when the county was facing a general fund budget deficit. They asked me to draft the ballot language for a dedicated veterans millage so that services for veterans would never again be subject to the ups and downs of the general budget. I did exactly that.



In 2014, the voters of Livingston County overwhelmingly approved that dedicated millage. It was a promise — not just from the voters, but from the Board of Commissioners themselves — that the men and women who served our country would always be taken care of here at home.



At the time, commissioners assured us that Livingston County would stand by its veterans. Last night, Commissioner Wes Nakagari did the opposite.



The theme of the VFW National Convention in Washington, D.C. last week was simple: “Honor the Contract.” It was a reminder that when Americans serve their country, the country makes a promise in return. That promise should not be treated as optional.



Cutting funding that voters specifically approved for veteran services in order to save a few dollars is not fiscal responsibility — it is a failure to honor that contract.



Livingston County is home to more than 10,000 veterans. Many rely on the local Department of Veterans Affairs office to navigate benefits, access healthcare, and receive the support they earned through their service.



Balancing budgets on the backs of our nation’s heroes is a travesty.



If the Board of Commissioners is unwilling to honor the commitment made to veterans in 2014, perhaps the voters of Livingston County will remind them of that promise at the next election”.



Nakagiri clarified his actions. He also provided the updated agenda and packet.



“Following the long-established rules of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, each Committee Chairman is vested with the authority and responsibility to establish the agenda for each meeting. As Chairman of the Finance and Asset Management Committee resolutions regarding millages fall under my jurisdiction.



"The issue voted last night was to approve the exact wording of the millage proposal presented to voters of Livingston County later this year. I edited the initial resolution to address two concerns.



"The initial resolution requested a vote in August. I changed the date to November as past election data showed the turnout in a November election is about four times greater than the turnout in an August election. It is unconscionable to disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters."



The resolution will be before the full board for a final vote at the March 23rd meeting.