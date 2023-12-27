Livingston County Commissioners Seek Another Term

December 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A total of seven Livingston County Commissioners have filed with the Livingston County Clerk's Election Bureau, hoping to retain their current seats on the Board.



The seven Republican incumbents hope to win this term's new four-year period. Prior terms have been for two years.



The incumbents (pictured from L--R) who filed for re-election are:



• Doug Helzerman, District 1, which includes Cohoctah Township Precinct 1; Conway Township Precinct 1; Handy Township Precincts 2,3; and Howell Township Precincts 1-3. He currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Personnel Committee and as a member of the General Government and Health & Human Services and the Personnel Committees. He also serves on the following subcommittees: member of the Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee, Michigan Works! Southeast Consortium Board, Fowlerville Local District Finance Authority, and O.L.H.S.A Board of Directors.



• Nick Fiani, District 8, which includes Hamburg Township Precincts 1-4, 7, 8; and Genoa Charter Township Precincts 4, 6-8. He currently serves as Chairman of the Finance and Asset Management Committee and as a member of the Courts, Public Safety & Infrastructure Development Committee. Commissioner Fiani is also on the following subcommittees: Drain Board; Retiree Health Care Plan Board of Trustees, Retirement Plan Advisory Committee, and the Tax Allocation Board.



• Jay Drick, District 5, which includes City of Howell Precincts 1-3, and Marion Township Precincts 1-4. He currently serves as Chairman of the Courts, Public Safety, & Infrastructure Development Committee, as a member of the Finance and Asset Management Committee and the Local Emergency Planning Committee. As the representative of District 5, Commissioner he is also appointed to the City of Howell Capital Rate Improvement Board, Thompson Lake Improvement Board, and the Cedar Lake improvement Board.



• Roger Deaton, District 6, which includes Brighton Charter Township Precincts 2 and 6; Genoa Charter Township Precincts 1-3, 5, 9-12; and Oceola Township Precinct 2. Commissioner Deaton currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Courts, Public Safety, and Infrastructure Development Committee and a member of the Finance and Asset Management Committee. He is also appointed to the following subcommittees: Community Corrections Advisory Board; Economic Development Committee; Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee; and South East Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG).



• Frank Sample, District 3, which includes Hamburg Township Precinct 6; Handy Township Precinct 1; Iosco Township Precincts 1-2; Putnam Township Precincts 1-4; and Unadilla Township Precinct 1. He currently serves as Chairman of the Personnel Committee and serves as a member of the General Government and Health & Human Services Committee and the Finance and Asset Management Committee. Commissioner Sample also serves on the Highland Lake Improvement Board, MSU-Extension Board, and the Substance Use Disorder Oversight Policy Board.



• Wes Nakagiri, District 4, which includes Hartland Township Precincts 1-5 and Oceola Township Precincts 3, 4 and 6. He currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Finance and Asset Management Committee and as a member of the Personnel and Courts, Public Safety, & Infrastructure Development Committees. Commissioner Nakagiri serves on the following subcommittees: Area Agency on Aging 1-B and Southeast Michigan Works! Consortium Board.



• Jerome "Jay" Gross, District 9, which includes Green Oak Charter Township Precincts 1- 9 and Hamburg Township Precinct 5. He currently serves as Chairman of the General Government and Health & Human Services Committee and also serves as a member of the Finance and Asset Management Committee. Commissioner Gross serves on the following subcommittees: Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) and South East Michigan Council of Governments.



More information on recent initiatives in Livingston County can be found at the provided link.



A link to the 2023 State of the County Address is also provided.