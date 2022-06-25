Livingston County Health Department Director Retiring

June 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Health Officer is retiring and the process to replace her is not without controversy.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners discussed the process for a replacement at their last meeting – with a lengthy discussion centered on promoting internally or performing an outside search.



Director Diane McCormick is retiring on July 1st. Her recommendation is to promote Deputy Health Officer and Director of Environmental Health Matt Bolang. Whoever is ultimately appointed by the board must also be approved by the state.



A number of parents and other residents, some associated with the group Stand Up Livingston, have been attending recent meeting to urge the board to conduct an “exhaustive search” and find a candidate committed to standing for “medical freedom” - the big buzz word during call to the public.



Many who spoke stressed a desire for the board to hire someone who will support medical freedom and health freedom, individual choice, resist harmful CDC and state guidance and not implement mask mandates. Many also referenced their displeasure with Health Department quarantines and protocols during the pandemic, and the amount of time students missed due to quarantine guidance. Some claimed the “pandemic as orchestrated” and that a candidate with backbone is needed “who won’t march in lock step with the state and federal government”.



Others who spoke during call to the public praised Bolang and cited his reputation.



Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere commented that there is nothing but respect for Bolang around the county and it’s important to have someone in the position with a vested interest in the county as it is not an easy job. Jonckheere commented he was a little taken aback that there is actually a call for the new health officer to be pre-disposed to one political agenda or political leaning over the other - which is exactly what they don’t want.



Sheriff Mike Murphy also spoke in support of Bolang. He pointed out that McCormick provided information and recommendations but never issued any orders or mandates – saying it was businesses and school boards that did what they did during the pandemic. Murphy added that hindsight is always 20/20 and he felt tying Bolang to McCormick was “a bit disingenuous” because Bolang is his own person.



Commissioners Doug Helzerman, Carol Griffith, Martin Smith and Jay Gross all favored Bolang.

They referenced his leadership qualities and felt he’s been with the county long enough to be able to make his own decisions and shouldn’t be judged on what the previous health officer has done or not done. It was stated a search would cost around $21,000 and take time, when they already have a very well respected and qualified candidate who has already been essentially cleared by the state as an approved candidate for the position.



Helzerman commented that it’s one of the most important and powerful positions in the county and he would rather have someone he knows in the role than someone who checks all the boxes they like but don’t know. He stated that no matter how much freedom-minded as they would like a candidate to be, they need someone there that has the judgment to know when it’s the time to call a quarantine.



Smith said he struggles with not doing an outside search but in this particular case, he doesn’t see the need when they already have someone with his background, training and hands-on experience – adding he thinks they owe it to themselves to go with the proven player.



Those preferring a search be conducted were Chairman Wes Nakagiri and Commissioners Brenda Plank and Jay Drick. Commissioner Mitchell Zajac was absent.



Nakagiri commented that if they don’t look outside, it’s impossible to know if they have the best candidate. He acknowledged Bolang could be the right guy but they don’t know unless they open up a search and look around.



Nakagiri gave credit to McCormick for not enacting a mask mandate when others did but expressed issues about what he felt was bad policy and poor decisions with the quarantining of healthy students, further expressing he wants to know where candidates stand on the issue of medical freedom. Nakagiri also stated he felt they would stand a better chance of pushing back against onerous sate or CDC guidelines if someone was in the role with better clinical experience.



There was no action taken during the meeting and more discussion can be expected. The board meets next on Monday.