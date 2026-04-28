Livingston County Board Approves Strategic Plan

April 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Strategic Plan was the latest topic of contention at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting due to alleged partisan and political language.



The plan covers 2026 – 2030 for five strategic areas and is intended to be a living document.





At call to the public, many raised concerns and political leanings related to the following:



GOAL 2 - Protection of God-Given Rights & Freedoms

-Continually review the comprehensive informed consent process for vaccine administration, ensuring clear notification and understanding for all recipients. (Annually)



-Adopt policies aimed at deterring the settlement of illegal aliens in our county and offer local support to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts. (Ongoing)



-Implement a strategy to protect against unconstitutional mandates imposed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. (24 months)



-Strengthen the county’s position as a leading CPL advocate in Michigan. (Ongoing)





Another listed goal many took issue with was under a separate section “STRATEGIC AREA: Superior Transparency & Communication”. It stated “Reduce reliance on biased media outlets for communicating county news by expanding the use of neutral, diverse, and direct communication channels. (12-24 months)”.





As for resident concerns; one stated the goals were “objectionable and frankly, red meat political fodder…leaders should focus on having a well-run county – non-politics, and the God-given right section was very troubling”.



Another commented there was far too much political baggage in the plan and it should not be approved without major amendments, and “I read this as you don’t like media sources that report in ways that make you unhappy. This smacks of authoritarianism where only media outlets approved by the leaders will be considered worthy”.



One stated they were disappointed to see “several areas of bias and lack of clarity”. Another said the statement “Protection of God-Given Rights & Freedoms” is “vague and smacks of partisanship…the terms do not belong in a governmental strategic plan”.



A local pastor stated she was appalled, as “none of the statements under Goal 2 are protections of God-given rights and freedoms”.





The plan was approved 9-0 with no discussion amongst the board.



A link to the plan is provided. The meeting can be viewed on the County website.