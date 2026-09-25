Longtime Livingston County Commissioner Dave Domas Retiring

September 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A longtime Livingston County Commissioner is retiring.



Commissioner Dave Domas made the announcement at a recent Board meeting.



Domas represents District 2 - which includes all of Deerfield and Tyrone Townships, and portions of Oceola Township.



Domas is currently the longest serving member of the current board with over 30 years of service. Domas resides on Lake Shannon in Tyrone Township, saying he’ll be leaving at the end of the month and joked he’ll be “getting his walking papers”. He said it was a personal decision and he’ll be moving and spending more time with family.



Domas said “I’ve enjoyed the more than 30 years of service as a county commissioner, I’ve enjoyed working with the men and women, in some cases, who have served on this board with me. And I think as far as quality of service, few counties have organizations in county government that are as consistent and as conscientious about the work that they do….I will miss you guys”.



Per the county website:



“Commissioner Domas was first elected as a Livingston County Commissioner in November 1992 to serve the 1993-1994 term. He was then re-elected in 2004 and served through 2018. He was then re-elected in 2022 and is retiring in 2026.



He is a member of the Personnel Committee and Finance & Asset Management Committee. He also serves on the Lake Tyrone Improvement Board, Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, and the South East Michigan Council of Governments”.



Domas’ last day is September 30th, at which time the search process will begin. His term runs through 2028.