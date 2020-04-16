Former Judge Among Those Filing For County Commission

April 16, 2020

A retired Livingston County judge and the daughter-in-law of a late commissioner are seeking seats on the Board of Commissioners.



According to candidate filings for the August 4th Primary election, retired Judge Carol Sue Reader has filed for the District 2 seat, which includes all of Deerfield and Oceola Townships and a portion of Hartland Township. In a Facebook announcement, Reader said retiring from the bench was very hard for her as she was not ready and felt she had much more to give to the community. However, she said time marches on and after some travel and relaxation she’s ready to find another way to be of public service and running for county commissioner. Also filing for District 2 is Republican James Bruney of Howell and Democrat Jennifer Garcia. Incumbent Bill Green had not filed as of the last check of filings.



Meanwhile, the 8th District seat became vacant with the recent passing of longtime Commissioner Dennis Dolan. It includes portions of Hamburg and Green Oak Townships. So far four candaiytes have filed. They include Republican Tabitha Dolan. She said with the passing of her father-in-law, Dennis Dolan, she decided to run for the seat he was actively representing. Dolan said everyone is going to be facing uncertain economic times from this crisis and Livingston County will need strong leadership that can find the positive in most any situation, be willing to look outside-the-box and make decisions based on common sense. Also filing for the District 8 seat include Republican candidates Jay Gross and Richard Knieper, and Democrat Martin Lake.



The full announcements from Reader and Dolan are attached.