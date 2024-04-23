Incumbent County Commissioners Face August Primary Challengers

April 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marked the filing deadline for candidates for the August 6th Primary Election.



All nine seats are up on the all-male, all-Republican Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Each has a Democratic challenger, and there will be some contested races on the GOP side in the August Primary.



District 1 - Republican Incumbent Doug Helzerman and Democrat Michelle Spisz



District 2 – Republican Incumbent Dave Domas and Democrat Lisa Wojciechowski



District 3 – Republican Incumbent Frank Sample and Democrat Pamela Bethune



District 6 – Incumbent Republican Roger Deaton will face Tara Black Pearson and Democrat Matthew McClanahan



District 7 - Republican Melvin Paunovich and Democrat Bob Sexton. Incumbent Marty Smith did not file.



District 8 – Republican Incumbent Nick Fiani and Democrat Elizabth Hauptman



District 9 - Republican Incumbent Jay Gross and Democrat Mary Witalec





Two contested districts will make for interesting races - with two challengers citing dysfunction on the current board and a lack of female and other perspectives.



District 4 – Incumbent Republican Wes Nakagiri, the founder of Livingston County’s first Tea Party group, is being challenged on the GOP side by Meghan Williams. She’s the daughter of former longtime Commissioner Steve Williams – who clashed with Nakagiri in 2021 over his appointment to the Huron Clinton Metroparks Board. Democrat Ella Nikitin is the first openly trans woman to run for county office and is focused on expanding access to affordable and accessible housing as well as transportation.





District 5 - Republican Incumbent and Attorney Jay Drick is being challenged by Heather Williams – Meghan's stepmother and Steve's wife. Their releases are attached. Democrat Paul Giessner has a background in the engineering/energy industry.





Complete filings for state and local races can be found on the Livingston County Clerk’s webpage. That link is provided.