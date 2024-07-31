County Board Chair Accused Of Campaigning During Public Meeting

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A complaint has been filed against the chairman of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners for alleged campaigning during a public meeting.



Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier alleges Board Chair Jay Drick violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act by campaigning for re-election while presiding over an official commission meeting.



The complaint was filed Friday with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections.



The complaint stems from the commission’s July 22nd board meeting when Drick rebutted statements made by the spouse of his opponent. Drick is being opposed in the Republican primary by Heather Williams, spouse of former county commissioner Steve Williams.



Daubenmier said not only should Drick “be familiar with the law as an attorney, but he is also the veteran of multiple campaigns as he stated during the meeting. In addition, his remarks were not off the cuff in the heat of the moment but premeditated and planned. He can be seen reading from a written statement, looking down and turning pages. He intentionally violated the law and should be called to account.”



Steve Williams spoke during the meeting’s call to the public and criticized the county commission for breaking its own rules, taking credit for balancing its budget when it is required by law to do so, and for campaigning while on the job.



Drick publicly rebutted the allegations.



A link to the board meeting is provided. A press release states Drick’s comments in the first call to the public run from 100:51 to 103:28 and his comments during the second call to the public run from 1:24:19 to 1:26:47.



Drick provided the following statement to WHMI:



“As an attorney, I have listened to many allegations of wrongdoing over the years, only to find that no violation occurred – merely an action someone didn’t like. In my observation, Democrat Chair Judy Daubenmier tends to hurl accusations of wrongdoing at Republican candidates and public officials when she sees something she disagrees with. However, she is not the decision-maker, and the attorneys I’ve spoken to do not believe a violation occurred. Until I receive a letter from the Secretary of State, I consider this just another thing Judy Daubenmier didn’t like”.



The full release from Daubenmier is attached.