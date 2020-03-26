Livingston County Clerk's Office Issues Hours/Services Update

March 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is updating the public about hours, court services and elections.



No election services have been suspended, which are available by appointment only. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is continuing to prepare for the May 5th special election and is scheduling appointments for candidate filings and campaign finance matters. Election information is provided on the county clerk’s webpage. As for vital records, officials say the division is closed to the public but staff is reporting daily to process online and mailed-in orders. Among the services suspended notary public applications, marriage license applications, and new CPL applications. However, many services can be done online or via U.S Mail. Meanwhile, the Livingston County 44th Circuit Court remains closed to the public. Emergency hearings are continuing and personal protection orders are being processed and individuals in need of those services should contact the court. Court filings are also still being accepted.



More specific information and hours is included in the three attachments.