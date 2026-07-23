Livingston County Clerk: Options to 'Spoil' Absentee Ballot Due to Candidate Withdrawals

July 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Time is running out to spoil your ballot ahead of Michigan’s primary elections. State law allows a do over for those who already mailed in their ballot before a particular candidate withdrew from the race – such as Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Cox or Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow.



“If the voter has already returned their absentee ballot, then the deadline to spoil that and request a new one, has to be done in writing with a local clerk, is Friday, July 24 at 5 pm,” says Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley.



“If they still have possession of that ballot, they’ve already (filled it out) and so they want to spoil that ballot, that deadline is a little bit later, Friday, July 31.



With in-person early voting starting this Saturday, Hundley says those still hanging on to their mail-in ballot can also spoil it at their local early voting location or Election Day precinct.



“You can either process that ballot through the tabulator yourself. Or, if you need to change because your candidate has withdrawn but they’re still on the ballot, we can spoil that ballot in the precinct and you can be issued a new ballot and vote right there in your precinct or early vote site.”



The deadline to receive an absent voter ballot by mail is 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. The deadline for applying to vote an absent voter ballot in person at your local Clerk’s Office is 4 p.m. the Monday before the election.



In-person early voting runs Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, August 2. Voting will take place at local city and township halls. However, voters in Howell Township and Cohoctah Township will cast an early ballot at Howell City Hall.



Handy Township voters will use an early voting center on Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville. Unadilla voters will cast early ballots at the Putnam Township Hall.



More election information is linked below.