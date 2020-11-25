Livingston County Clerk's Office Closing To Public Monday

November 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is taking steps to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Livingston County Historical Courthouse will be closed to the public starting Monday, November 30th but will be taking appointments to serve residents. Officials say the safety of residents and employees is of primary concern at this time. Residents are being encouraged to use online, mail, or phone options. Services in Elections and Vital Records will be by appointment only.



Various options and contact information for different divisions, as well as Livingston County Courts, is available in the attachment.