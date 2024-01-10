Chief Livingston County Judge Michael Hatty To Step Down From Bench

January 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Chief Judge is stepping down.



A posting on the State Bar of Michigan website lists a judicial vacancy for the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County. It lists the vacating judge as the Honorable Michael Hatty.



Hatty is ineligible to run for another term as a judge must be less than 70-years-old at the time of election or appointment. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Hatty’s term.



Hatty was appointed to the bench in 2009 by then-Governor Jennifer Granholm. He replaced longtime Judge Stanley Latreille, who resigned. Hatty was elected in 2010 to complete the partial term of his predecessor before being re-elected in 2012 to a full six-year term, and then again in 2018 for another full six-year term.



Before his judgeship, Hatty worked as an attorney in private practice for 29 years. He was formerly an attorney for Deerfield Township, as well as a business law instructor for Cleary College. Hatty earned his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University.



For those interested in applying; applications must be submitted electronically and received by 5pm on Friday, January 26th to be considered.



Details are available in the provided link.



Messages seeking comment were left with Judge Hatty.