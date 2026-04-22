Livingston County Church Honors First Responders in May

April 22, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Bible Baptist Church at Pine Summit in Howell is honoring first responders next month with a special service of recognition called Hometown Heroes Sunday.



The service is taking place Sunday, May 17 at 11am. The church says this special service will express gratitude for those who serve and protect our community.



All first responders are encouraged to attend. Following the service, there will also be a meet and greet with first responders in uniform.



A link to the church’s event page is posted below.