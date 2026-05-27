Livingston County Choirs Present “Sarah Quartel Commission & Festival” Saturday

May 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Chorale is inviting the community to an “extraordinary afternoon of music” this weekend.



Hosted by the Livingston County Choirs, the special concert will feature three outstanding choirs performing together in celebration of the power and beauty of choral music.



The concert takes place this Saturday, May 30th, at 4pm at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



The centerpiece of the concert will be the world premiere of “Music Always Round Me”, a newly commissioned work by acclaimed Canadian composer Sarah Quartel. Inspired by the poetry and spirit of Walt Whitman, the piece reflects on the enduring presence of music in our lives and the way it connects and uplifts communities. This performance marks the very first public presentation of the work.



The commission was a collaborative effort between four distinguished choirs from across Michigan: the Livingston County Chorale conducted by Kelli Falls, the Choral Artists of Michigan conducted by Jim Watson, the New Century Chorale conducted by Steven Holovach, and the Northwestern Michigan College Choirs conducted by Jeffrey Cobb.



Three of these choirs will come together for this memorable May 30 performance.



Audiences of all ages are invited to experience an unforgettable evening of artistry, collaboration, and musical excellence.



Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online at via the provided link.



The Livingston County Choirs said it is “thrilled to host this inspiring event and look forward to welcoming the community for a truly historic musical occasion”.