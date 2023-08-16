Livingston County Chief Deputy Clerk Receives National Recognition

August 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is celebrating the certification of their Chief Deputy, Kristi Cox, as a fellow of the Institute for Court Management (ICM).



ICM Fellows complete a rigorous four-step process that measures an individual’s aptitude in court management, research, and executive leadership through three levels of certification.



The certification is a huge accomplishment, as Ms. Cox decided to tackle a project that didn't have prior published research, according to a post made on the Livingston County Government’s Facebook Page.



Due to the innovation of her research and results, courts in other states are taking a look at her work and considering implementing her developed processes.

As of August 2nd, Ms. Cox joins eighteen other recent program graduates and more than 1,300 alumni.



“This fellowship resulted in developing relationships with other court managers to exchange ideas, experiences, and knowledge. With that information, we can move the ball forward on important concepts like justice for all and court reform. The relationships I have forged with my classmates will be lifelong,” said Cox.



When describing her fellowship experience, Kristi said that it was, “an opportunity to do something exceptional.”



She dedicated two years to creating and conducting a research project on a subject that doesn’t have published research and is an issue many courts grapple with.



Last month, Kristi presented her research to a panel of court experts and had her project accepted and published with the National Center for State Courts. Due to the innovation of her research and results, courts in other states are taking a look at her work and considering implementing her developed processes.



A few weeks ago, Ms. Cox attended her graduation ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. (pictured). She said, “The graduation itself was truly one of the greatest moments in my life.”



County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley attended the event, “I am proud of Kristi for her dedication and commitment to furthering her professional education by attaining the Fellows designation. Her desire to provide superior leadership within our court system provides benefits far beyond Livingston County. She is a true public servant and it is an honor to work alongside her providing the highest level of service to our judges, the public, and users of our court system.”



Kristi said she was deeply grateful for Clerk Hundley’s encouragement and helpful feedback throughout her program. “I couldn’t have done this without Clerk Hundley,” she said.



(Kristi is pictured third from the left with some of her ICM Fellows in front of the Supreme Court where their graduation ceremony was held.)