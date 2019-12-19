Local Senior Citizens Benefit From Christmas Blessings Project

December 19, 2019

An annual Christmas Blessing project has again supported some of Livingston County’s most vulnerable seniors.



The annual Christmas Blessing project though Livingston County Catholic Charities is a community supported project for home bound and low income seniors. Officials say the winter months are a tough time of year for vulnerable seniors who have to contend with higher utility costs that affect their ability to purchase food or life-saving medications on their limited incomes. Officials say they often also hear that seniors feel forgotten during this time of year and are overjoyed when they receive their special Christmas delivery.



Community volunteers and LCCC staff began planning for the project back in the summer and have collected donations of food, gifts, paper products and cash with a combined value of more than $31,000. Boxes filled with food, hygiene products, paper and cleaning products, Christmas gifts and handmade cards made by local school children were packaged and then delivered to local seniors on December 13th. Organizers say through the generous support of many individuals, schools and community organizations, LCCC was able to provide Christmas Blessing gift boxes and care packages to 161 seniors – up from the last two years. Each assisted individual or couple is either served through one of LCCC’s senior service programs or was referred through one of its many community partners and churches. Collectively volunteers, donors and organizations provided hundreds of hours of service through the project – which organizers say is an example of true community collaboration.



More details are included in the attached press release. (JM)