Christmas Blessings Project Benefits Local Senior Citizens

December 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local charity once again continued its Christmas tradition of delivering gifts to senior citizens in need around the area.



Livingston County businesses, churches, organizations, schools and local community members provided basic needs items, Christmas cheer and friendly visits to local home-bound and low-income seniors through Livingston County Catholic Charities’ annual Christmas Blessing project. It’s said to be a tremendous undertaking each year in the community to provide love, help and hope to vulnerable county seniors.



This year’s Christmas Blessing project provided food boxes, cleaning products, hygiene items, paper products and more through 171 boxes to 211 county seniors and their families.



Community volunteers along with LCCC staff began planning the annual Christmas Blessing project as early as August. They were said to have worked tirelessly in the community seeking donations of food, paper products, grants and cash with a combined value exceeding $38,000; then packing and delivering the food boxes with hygiene products, paper and cleaning products.



This year, 20 volunteers and staff spent 233 hours soliciting, receiving and packaging the numerous donations at the Marion Township Hall as they readied for the deliveries made December 8th, 9th and 10th.



Officials say the winter months are a difficult time of year for vulnerable seniors who have to contend with higher utility costs that affect their ability to purchase food or life-saving medications on their limited incomes. They say they also often hear that seniors feel lonely and isolated during this time of year, and are overjoyed when they receive their special Christmas delivery and cheerful visits.



