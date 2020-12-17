Outpouring Of Support for LCCC Christmas Blessing Project

December 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





An early Christmas present was delivered to local senior citizens-in need.



Livingston County Catholic Charities completed its annual Christmas Blessings project, which is said to bring help, hope and love to local home-bound and low-income seniors. Food boxes are delivered that also include hygiene, paper and cleaning products.



Officials say winter months are a tough time of year for vulnerable seniors who have to contend with higher utility costs that affect their ability to purchase food or life-saving medications on their limited incomes. Officials say they often hear that seniors feel forgotten during this time of year and are overjoyed when they receive their special Christmas delivery.



The LCCC Board of Directors and co-workers said there was a tremendous outpouring of love and help during this great time of unknown and crisis with COVID-19 through generous donations of funds, items and volunteer time for the project. Community volunteers along with LCCC staff began planning as early as August. Community donations of food, paper products, grants and cash collected had a combined value exceeding $21,000. It was noted that many people stepped up to help some of the county’s most vulnerable seniors, even as many of them struggle.



This year, six volunteers and a number of staff spent 181 hours soliciting, receiving and packaging the numerous donations at the Marion Township Hall as they readied for the deliveries. During December 9th – 11th, 71 volunteers delivered the generously donated items in the Christmas Blessing boxes to 170 seniors while also spreading love and cheer.



Director of Senior Services Suzi Snyder said in the last several years, the project has grown from serving 112 seniors to serving 170 this year - a 34% increase. Each assisted individual or couple is either served through one of LCCC’s senior service programs or was referred through one of the agency’s many community partners and churches.



