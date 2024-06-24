Livingston County Catholic Charities Announces Future Home

June 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Catholic Charities issued a press release saying it is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a new home located at 2895 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48843.



Since its founding in 1985, LCCC has been renting a space to provide spiritual and corporal works of mercy to our community.



In April, LCCC purchased the building from La Casa for $1,500,000. Renovations will begin this summer, with a planned move-in date of June 2025. The renovation budget is set at $1,200,000, which will be financed through a mortgage. This new space will enable us to expand our services and adapt as needed to better serve our community.



LCCC’s current facilities are spread across three buildings, totaling approximately 12,150 square feet. The new location will consolidate LCCC’s operations under one roof, offering 14,276 square feet of space, plus an additional 3,000 square feet of basement storage and office space.



Planned additions include a chapel, more therapy rooms, an expanded Be Our Guest Adult Day program with a fire safety system, green space behind the building, a newly renovated parking lot, and additional office spaces for future program growth. The basement and hallway storage will help optimize office and conference room spaces.



LCCC also looks forward to featuring a saints' series throughout the building to celebrate our Catholic faith and honor those who have served throughout the church's history.



LCCC extends a heartfelt thanks to our Board of Directors, Occupancy Committee, Griffith Realty, and all staff and community members who have supported them during this transition.



LCCC is deeply grateful to the Diocese of Lansing and the generous individuals and organizations who have already contributed to our Building Fund, making this dream a reality.



LCCC eagerly anticipates what God has in store for them at their new location and welcome your prayers and support as they embark on this exciting new chapter.