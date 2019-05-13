Catholic Charities To Receive $100k Grant

May 13, 2019

A grant will help one local organization better serve and provide community wellness. Livingston County Catholic Charities has been announced as one of 50 recipients for a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The Health Fund is awarding $4-million of new investments in amounts ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 to worthy organizations across the state.



The grant is intended to support projects that benefit the health and wellness of communities, and align with one of the Health Fund’s eight focus areas. Those areas are food access, behavioral health, foodborne illness, health-related transportation, health services for foster and adopted children, infant mortality, technology enhancements, and wellness and fitness.



Livingston County Catholic Charities will be receiving the maximum amount of $100,000 for their Creating a Caregiver Corps in Livingston program. (MK)