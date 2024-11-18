Livingston County Canvassers Certify Election Results

November 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's elections results are now official. Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says the Board of Canvassers certified the results Friday, with very little discrepancy.



"There was one jurisdiction where they had a setting error on their high-speed tabulator," she old WHMI News. "All of those votes were allocated to Election Day totals. We moved them over to absentee totals, where they were supposed to be."



"Overall, the canvass was very clean here in Livingston County. We did have 35 ballots that we added during the canvass, which were either signature cure ballots or military and overseas ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, and returned within the six-day window."



Hundley says local results have been sent to Lansing, where statewide races will be certified in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Hundley says her office is preparing for post-election audits required under state law.



Otherwise, Hundley says the state's mail ballots and in-person early voting period helped reduce the typical chaos of Election Day.



"I do believe that saved a lot of stress and shortened the lines for Election Day," she added. "Voters now have a choice that they approved in 2022, which implemented early voting as a constitutional amendment. It's nice to see our voters utilizing the option to vote that they prefer."