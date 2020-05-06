Livingston County Departments Reopening For Building Construction

May 6, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Building Department, Environmental Health Department, and Drain Commissioner’s Office will be open to the public for services related to building construction starting this Thursday.



The change is the result of Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowing residential and commercial construction to resume, in addition to work traditionally performed outdoors. However, officials say every effort should be made to conduct business by phone, email, or website. County Public Information Officer/Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke tells WHMI residents should continue doing their part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although the buildings are opening, Radke says there will be safeguards and screening measures implemented to limit the number of people in the building and reduce person-to-person contact.



People who enter the building will be required to wear a face mask or covering and maintain social distancing. Individuals who are sick will not be allowed in the building. Radke says signage is up to communicate that to the public. Application forms should be completed prior to visiting, in order to minimize the number of people waiting in line. People should complete applications and ask questions by phone, email, or BS&A Online, when possible. Residents are asked to be patient as some processes have changed due to COVID-19 and longer wait times are anticipated to process permits and perform and schedule inspections. To apply online through BS&A (Building and EH), please visit: https://bsaonline.com/?uid=2015. that link is provided. For help using BS&A Online, contact the Building Department or Environmental Health and someone will walk people through the steps.



Contact information and links to permit application forms for each department can be found in the attachment.