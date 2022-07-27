Livingston County Receives Fifth GFOA Budget Award

July 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Livingston County has received another prestigious award for its budget presentation.



For the fifth year in a row, Livingston County has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for their 2022 Operating Budget Document.



Officials say fiscal responsibility continues to be a high priority and the award reflects the County’s commitment to meeting the highest principles of government budgeting.



Each year, elected officials, courts, and departments devote hours of thoughtful consideration and professional foresight to the budgeting process and creation of the annual budget.



The County’s 2022 Budget Book is said to not only reflect the budget process but also serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations plan, and communication device.



County Administrator Nathan Burd said “Our Budget Book is a great source of information about Livingston County’s budget and the activities of each department. For it to be recognized with the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fifth year in a row is a tremendous accomplishment. The finished product is a credit to the many staff members involved with the process, with special recognition to our Fiscal Services and Communications departments”.



In order to receive the distinguished award, Livingston County satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The 2022 Operating Budget Document is said to have received outstanding ratings in a majority of the rating categories and mandatory criteria.



The public is invited to view the budget document. A link is provided.