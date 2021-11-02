Livingston County Residents Encouraged To View Vacancies

November 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County is working to make vacancies more visible online to the public and the application process easier.



Residents interested in serving on one of Livingston County’s Boards or Committees are being encouraged to visit the County’s website to view and apply for current vacancies. A press release states that in an effort to make vacancies visible and the application process easier for residents to complete, a vacancy notice is now available in the top right-hand corner of the County’s website.



There, residents can view what positions are available, learn more about the County’s boards and committees, and apply directly online. As vacancies occur, they will be listed in the notice for residents to view and apply for. Information is available online for residents to view about each board and committee.



Under the vacancy notice, residents may click on “Learn More About Livingston County Boards and Committees”, which will direct them to a list of all organizations. Clicking on an organization will then allow residents to read a description of the board or committee’s history and functions, and provide a list of members along with meeting information.



Currently, the County has two vacancies. One is on the Department of Health & Human Services Board for a term lasting through October 31st, 2022. The other vacancy is on the Veteran Services Committee for a term expiring October 31st, 2025.