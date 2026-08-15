Applications Due Monday For Vacant Seat On County Board

August 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder – applications are due Monday for anyone interested in a vacant seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



The vacancy follows the recent unexpected passing of 50-year-old Frank Sample, who represented District 3. Funeral services were held this week.



Applicants must be registered voters of District 3 - which includes all of Iosco, Putnam, and Unadilla Townships, the Village of Pinckney, Precinct 6 of Hamburg Township, and Precinct 1 of Handy Township.



State law stipulates that a vacancy must be filled by a majority vote within 30 days from the date of the vacancy. The length of the appointment is through December 31st, 2028.



The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday, August 17th.



The Board of Commissioners requests that interested individuals submit a letter of interest and résumé, and include an email address for further communication.



Letters of interest and resumes can be delivered or mailed to the office of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at 304 E. Grand River Avenue, Ste 201, Howell, MI 48843, or e-mailed to commissioners@livgov.com.



Applicants should anticipate being available for interviews the week of August 17th.