Livingston County Board Of Commissioners Approve Settlement With Courts

November 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has approved a settlement agreement with the 44th Circuit Court, 53rd District Court, and the Livingston County Probate Court.



The settlement brings to an end a lawsuit pending between the parties filed in March 2024.



The lawsuit alleged the Board failed to provide the court system with adequate, serviceable funding for 2024. It also alleged wage increases and reclassifications were approved for non-union employees, but not for union employees. The county had asserted that it increased funding for the courts' core functions by 17.5% from 2023 to 2024.

In a release, Board Chairman Jay Drick said “The Courts v. Commissioners lawsuit was successfully mediated…Future relations will be far closer to benefit the residents of Livingston County.”



Looking to the future, the release states “the Livingston County Board of Commissioners and the Livingston County Courts look forward to strengthening productive working relationships in service to all residents of the county”.



Chief Judge Matthew McGivney also commented on the positive collaboration the two parties will have moving forward. He said “The resolution of the lawsuit between the Livingston County Courts and the Livingston County Board of Commissioners strengthens our shared goal of providing effective and efficient service to the people of Livingston County. The Livingston County Courts look forward to working with the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in furtherance of this shared goal".